WWE SmackDown Grows On MyNetworkTV
My Network TV scored another viewership record Friday with the second installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
The wrestling show, which move to the network this season from The CW, recorded a 2.1 household rating and almost 3.5 million people, the biggest-ever audience for the network, beating the week-old record of a 1.9 rating and 3.2 million people for the first WWE outing the previous Friday.
Also for the second week, wrestling was the top show with men 18-49 on the night.
MyNetworkTV Chief Greg Mediel had predicted the show would be a “promotional locomotive” the likes of which his network had not seen before.
