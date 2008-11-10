'WWE Smackdown' Gives MyNet Record Ratings

MyNetworkTV recorded record ratings again Friday night (Nov. 7) with WWE Smackdown.



The network averaged 1,603,000 viewers 18-49 at 8-10 p.m. Friday, the most viewers in the key demo ever and enough to put the net ahead of NBC in the demo over those two hours. But the 18-49's had plenty of company in that department. The wrestling show also scored network highs in national household ratings with a 2.1. Additional demo records included adults 18-34, adults 25-54 and all the key male demos.



The show, which moved from The CW to MyNetworkTV this season, has been racking up the ratings record for the netlet.



MyNetworkTV Chief Greg Meidel had predicted the show would be a “promotional locomotive” the likes of which his network had not seen before.