WWE’s McMahon To Launch New Pro Football League

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is going to make another attempt at tackling the pro football business.

McMahon, whose XFL—a joint venture with NBC--lasted one season in 2001, has scheduled a “major sports announcement” for Thursday afternoon.

There have been reports that McMahon will start a new league in 2020. It is unclear where games will be broadcast.

He has made filings with the SEC saying he plans to sell $100 million in WWE stock to fund Alpha Entertainment, a company formed to make investments including professional football.

Alpha Entertainment has filed trademark for the XFL name, but it is not clear whether that will be the name of the new league.