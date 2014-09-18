WWE, Fox Sports Latin America Pin Down Distribution Deal

WWE has reached a deal with Fox Sports to distribute the pro wrestling outfit’s programming across Latin America, company officials said Thursday.

Beginning Oct. 6, the five-year, multichannel deal will make such WWE shows as Monday Night Raw, SmackDown and Main Event available to 56 million homes on various Fox Sports and Fox Premium platforms across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela, said the WWE. Overall the partnership will offer more than 480 hours of original WWE content per year.

"We are very excited to build this new strategic partnership with a leading global entertainment brand such as WWE,” said Francisco Pazmino, senior VP, programming and acquisitions, Fox Sports Latin America in a statement. “No doubt this long-term partnership will give us the opportunity to continue to strengthen our content line-up, offering our fans in the region a strong and consistent weekly schedule of WWE programming through our portfolio of channels.”

