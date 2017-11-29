WWE Expands Studio to Grapple With Multi-Platform Content

WWE said that its WWE Studios motion picture production arm will be expanding into creating TV and digital content.

WWE Studios expects to produce scripted, non-scripted, family and animated television shows as well as video for digital.

“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms,” said Vince McMahon, WWE CEO. “WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”

WWE has produced movies including The Call and The Marines. On TV it has Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!.

"Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company, with the ability to create original content for global distribution as we have successfully done for the big screen," said Michael Luisi, president of WWE Studios. "We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways."