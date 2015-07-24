WWE Drops Hulk Hogan

The WWE Friday said it has dropped veteran WWE wrestler/personality Terry Bollea – better known as Hulk Hogan – from its roster, allegedly over racially-tinged comments made during several radio interviews.

“The WWE has terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan),” the organization said in a statement. “WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

While the WWE didn’t give a specific reason for dismissing Hogan – one of the most influential and celebrated WWE personalities ever – several reports point to racially-charged comments Bollea made during radio interviews dating back as far as 2012. The WWE also reportedly has removed Hogan from its social media materials, including its WWE.com website.

