WWE Body-Slams TV14, Goes PG

World Wrestling Entertainment said all of its television programming -- including flagship programs WWE Raw on USA Network, WWE Friday Night SmackDown on MyNetworkTV and ECW on Sci Fi Channel -- will now be rated PG.

The company said it will stay away from some of the controversial out-of-the-ring story lines that gave many of its programs a TV14 rating, including one last year that saw WWE chairman Vince McMahon “killed” by an apparent car bomb.

Instead, the focus will be on rivalries between wrestlers in the ring, with story lines that would appeal to a broader family audience.