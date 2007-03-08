WWE, AT&T Team Up

AT&T made a content agreement with the WWE .

Rolling out in the next few months, AT&T/Cingular customers who subscribe to the companies' $19.99 Media Max bundle will have access to custom mobile content including WWE-themed videos, ringtones and photos. A rotating selection of short-form video content will also be available for an additional $4.99 a month.

WWE, which consistently brings programming ranked in the top five for cable to the USA network, has recently been working to bring as much of its content to as many media platforms as possible. In January, it announced the introduction of an SVOD channel to Cablevision subscribers.