WWE and Monk Boost USA

USA ranked as the most-viewed cable network during primetime for the week ending Aug. 6 with an average 2.87 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The NBC Universal cable network was followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.57 million total viewers, TNT with 2.49 million and TBS with 1.92 million.

USA benefited from strong showings of WWE wrestling programming and Monk, although TNT's July 31 episode of The Closer ranked as the top-viewed cable program for the week, averaging 6.93 million total viewers at 9 p.m.



In other ratings news, VH1's season two premiere of Flavor of Love ranked as the network's most-viewed series premiere ever, averaging 3.3 million total viewers at 10 p.m. Aug. 6. That was up 162% from the show's first-season premiere. The episode averaged 2 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

