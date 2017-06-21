WVIT Names Mandy Anderson Head of Sales

Mandy Anderson, local sales manager for NBC-owned KNTV San Francisco, is moving to another NBC-owned station, WVIT Hartford.

Anderson will be VP of sales, effective immediately. Her resume also includes local and national sales positions at stations in Tucson and Reno.

“Mandy is a proven leader with a strength in developing client relationships that will drive new revenue,” said WVIT president and GM Susan Tully. "Her reputation for executing sales initiatives for new business and being engaged in her local community will make her a great asset to our team."