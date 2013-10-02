WUSA Anchor Hayward Off Air

WUSA-TV Washington noon anchor and VP for media outreach JC Hayward is off the air and relieved of other duties at Gannett's WUSA, at least temporarily, in the wake of allegations she aided in the funneling of $2.8 million in D.C. Charter School funding to private companies.

According to a report on WUSA's Web site--there was also a Washington Post story on the allegations--D.C.'s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against three former managers of a charter school, as well as Hayward, who was chairman of the Options Public Charter School's board. The suit alleges Hayward helped by signing contracts in that role.

No criminal charges have been filed and Hayward has told the station she only signed bills, received no money, and did nothing wrong, though she also said she has resigned from the board.

WUSA GM Mark Burdett said Hayward has been relieved of her duties pending further investigation of the charges.

Hayward has been a fixture on the D.C. broadcasting scene for decades and is celebrating her 40th year with the station.