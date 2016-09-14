Wurl TV, IGN Launch New Cable Channel

Media company Wurl TV has partnered with IGN Entertainment to launch a new, video game-centric cable TV offering, IGN TV.

Programming centers around video game and entertainment news, with game reviews, movie and TV reviews, and IGN original programming, including eSports Weekly, Daily Fix, Up At Noon, and Game Scoop!

“We’re thrilled to have IGN Entertainment join the Wurl TV Network,” said Sean Doherty, Wurl’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “Our unique cable network is making it easier for online studios like IGN to take advantage of cable TV’s unparalleled reach and viewer engagement in a way that provides viewers with the convenience of linear channels and the unprecedented choice of popular on-demand apps.”

The agreement also includes an on-demand offering for IGN TV. IGN currently has more than 68 million monthly users on its site and apps, with 9 million subscribers on YouTube.