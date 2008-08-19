WTVQ Rules for Judy Over News

WTVQ Lexington, Ky., will scrap its 5 p.m. news in favor of Judge Judy next month, theKentucky Herald-Leader reported.

The third-place station in the No. 63 DMA, an ABC affiliate, had success with Judy in the 5 p.m. slot several years ago. General manager Chris Aldridge said the disbanded newscast would free up resources for WTVQ’s other news programs.

The Herald-Leader also reported several personnel shakeups at WTVQ, including the departures of executive producer Tom Baumann, news director Tai Takahashi and evening anchor Megan Newquist. The station is also considering changing its Action News 36 branding.

Media General sold WTVQ to Morris Network in March. At the time, Morris chairman and CEO Charles H. Morris praised the station’s local news and staff.

“Lexington will be our largest broadcast market and features strengths that we consider crucial to long-term success,” he said. “Consistent with our recent station acquisitions, WTVQ is a superior television station with a strong local presence, talented employees and a quality news product."