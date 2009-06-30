WTVJ Confirms Layoffs

A WTVJ Miami spokesperson has confirmed Monday’s report that three anchors have been dismissed in a cost-cutting move. Five additional employees were let go Tuesday, and the station has put its weekend morning news on hiatus “for an indefinite time period.”

Word of Monday’s layoffs, involving Kelly Craig, Joe Carter and Andrea Brody, initially appeared on SFLTV.com.

Tuesday’s five casualties stem from the newsroom and include one on-air person, Tisha Lewis.

The spokesperson cites the harsh business climate facing television as the reason for the layoffs, and says the anchors let go Monday, despite some having long tenures at the NBC O&O, were long-term temporary employees, not official full-time station employees.