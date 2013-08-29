WTTG News Director Metlin Retires

Phil Metlin, VP and news director at WTTG Washington, has announced his retirement, wrapping up a long career with Fox Television Stations (FTS).

Metlin came to WTTG early in 2008 from sister WTXF Philadelphia, where he was news director. He spent the prior decade at WTVT Tampa.

"I would like to thank Phil for his 21 years of outstanding service and dedication to FTS," said Patrick Paolini, VP and general manager. "He has been a valued member of our team and I'd like to wish him well in the next chapter of his life."

Metlin had previously been at WTTG from 1992-95.

"I feel blessed to have had the chance to associate with so many great journalists over the past two decades here at Fox," he said. "Looking back, I am in awe of the things we witnessed together. Great work was produced and I'm proud of what we accomplished."