WTOC Anchor Killed While Reporting

WTOC Savannah, Ga., anchor Steven Shoob was killed Monday when he was struck by a car while reporting on an accident on I-95. He was 58.

An Emmy Award winner, Shoob was a Savannah resident who started at the Raycom Media station 21 years ago.

The WTOC Web site said: “We like to talk about Steven's Emmy around the station because he didn't win it by being lucky once, he won it doing the same thing he did every night. The same thing he was doing last night, the same thing he'd be doing tonight if you could change a day by just a handful of seconds. Steven Shoob was a man of faith and a constant smile at WTOC. He was as dependable as the sunset and just as irreplaceable.”

Shoob’s funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m.