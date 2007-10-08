WTNH Partners with Auto Site The Bargain News

LIN Television station WTNH Hartford, Conn., joined forces with weekly classifieds newspaper/Web site The Bargain News for the station’s Find Your Car Web feature.

The online car dealer lists more than 25,000 autos for sale. The listings include photos, maps, directions and links to car dealers’ Web sites.

“We chose to work with The Bargain News after examining classified and auto search products from around the country,” WTNH director of sales Roger Hess said. “WTNH.com users will benefit greatly from this partnership because The Bargain News provides the best and most extensive listings of cars and classified ads in the state.”

WTNH's Web site also offers general-item classifieds from Bargain News’ non-auto categories.