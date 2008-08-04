WSBT Purchases Three Low-Power Stations

WSBT, an operating unit of Schurz Communications, agreed to purchase low-power South Bend, Ind., stations WBND, WCWW and WMYS from Weigel Broadcasting.

The stations are affiliates of ABC, The CW and MyNetworkTV, respectively.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Weigel is choosing to focus on its larger markets and its new “This TV” digital network. “This transaction will allow our company to focus on our core assets in Chicago and Milwaukee,” Weigel executive vice president Neal Sabin said, “as well as to develop new business ventures such as ‘This TV,’ our digital-network-channel venture with MGM [Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer] Studios, our daily syndicated strip, First Business, and our Web properties.”

Schurz’s WSBT and Gray Television’s WNDU are the station powers in South Bend-Elkhart.