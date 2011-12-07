Writers Guild of America Announces 2012 Award Nominations

The Writers Guild of America, West on Wednesday announced

the nominees for its 2012 Writers Guild Awards, and longtime Fox animated

series The Simpsons topped the list

of nominations with four.

Cable dramas Boardwalk

Empire, Breaking Bad and Homeland, and ABC comedy Modern Family were close behind with

three nods apiece.

HBO's Boardwalk,

AMC's Breaking Bad and Showtime's Homeland were all nominated for best

writing on a drama series, joined by HBO's Game of

Thrones and CBS' The Good Wife.

Joining Modern Family on the best

writing for a comedy series shortlist are NBC's 30 Rock,

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, FX's Louie and NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Game of Thrones

and Homeland were also called out for

best writing on a new series, as were Showtime's Episodes,

AMC's The Killing and Fox's New Girl.

HBO dominated the long-form category with three nods for Cinema Verite, Mildred Pierce and Too Big to

Fail, while PBS swept all the nominations in the documentary categories.

In comedy/variety, the nominees are TBS' Conan, Comedy Central's Jon Benjamin Has a Van, NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and Comedy Central's

late-night duo of The Colbert Report

and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

For a complete list of the nominations, click here.