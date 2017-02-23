Writer/Actor John Gay Dies at 92

Golden age TV actor and writer John Gay died Feb. 4 at the age of 92, according to the Writers Guild of America.

Gay was a longtime guild member (since 1958) and former board member.

Gay wrote for a who's who of network drama series in the 1950s, including Playhouse 90, The Alcoa Hour, General Electric Theater, Lux Video Theatre, Armstrong Circle Theatre, Centre Stage, The Stranger and Goodyear Playhouse.

Among his more prominent screen credits was The Courtship of Eddie's Father, which was adapted into a gentle sitcom that ran for three years on ABC.

According to the guild, Gay appeared with his wife Barbara on the WOR New York series Mr. and Mrs. Mystery, as well as writing every episode and even performing all the beer commercials in the show (commercial integration is hardly a new phenomenon).

As a board member, Gay was credited with helping lead the guild through a number of tough negotiations.

Gay is survived by son Lawrence and daughters Jennifer Summers and Elizabeth Powell, as well as three grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Writers Guild Foundation in lieu of flowers. For information, contact mmcguire@wga.org.