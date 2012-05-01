Wright Elevated to Programming President for TNT, TBS, TCM

Turner

has promoted Michael Wright to president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the company announced

Tuesday.

Wright, who had been

executive VP, will continue to oversee programming and scheduling for all

three networks, as well as content for each net's digital platforms.

Wright was

instrumental in launching some of TNT's most successful

series -- The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles and Falling Skies. For TBS, he helped

land CBS' successful sitcom The Big Bang Theory as well as helped to recruit

Conan O'Brien. At TCM, Wright has led

development on several acclaimed documentary series and specials.

"Michael

Wright has been an essential factor in the success of TNT, TBS and Turner Classic

Movies," said Steve Koonin, president, Turner Entertainment Networks.

"Michael's relationships with creative talent, his eye for storytelling,

his deep understanding of each network's unique brand voice and his ability to

assemble and lead an extraordinary team have all combined to empower us within

the industry. Michael is a great programmer and partner, and I look forward to

working with him on shaping the multiscreen future of our business."