Wright Elevated to Programming President for TNT, TBS, TCM
Turner
has promoted Michael Wright to president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the company announced
Tuesday.
Wright, who had been
executive VP, will continue to oversee programming and scheduling for all
three networks, as well as content for each net's digital platforms.
Wright was
instrumental in launching some of TNT's most successful
series -- The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles and Falling Skies. For TBS, he helped
land CBS' successful sitcom The Big Bang Theory as well as helped to recruit
Conan O'Brien. At TCM, Wright has led
development on several acclaimed documentary series and specials.
"Michael
Wright has been an essential factor in the success of TNT, TBS and Turner Classic
Movies," said Steve Koonin, president, Turner Entertainment Networks.
"Michael's relationships with creative talent, his eye for storytelling,
his deep understanding of each network's unique brand voice and his ability to
assemble and lead an extraordinary team have all combined to empower us within
the industry. Michael is a great programmer and partner, and I look forward to
working with him on shaping the multiscreen future of our business."
