Wrestling Helps USA to Victory

For the week ending June 11, USA was the most-viewed basic cable network in prime, averaging 2.85 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network drew had the top four most-viewed programs for the week.

June 5's 10 p.m. showing of WWE Entertainment earned the most viewers for the week--5.36 million--and the 9 p.m. showing followed up with 4.53 million. June 11's two-hour episode of The 4400 took third with 4.20 million viewers, and a WWE Raw special June 6 at 10 p.m. took fourth with 4.17 million.

Non-ad-supported Disney Channel was the second-most-viewed cable network with 2.57 million viewers. TNT took third with 2.16 million, and TBS ranked fourth with 1.89 million.