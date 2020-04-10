WRC-TV Vet Barbara Harrison Launches COVID Series for Kids

Veteran D.C. reporter/anchor Barbara Harrison (special projects anchor, WRC-TV) has produced a YouTube video to help kids talk about, deal with, and get through the current pandemic.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkwV5Qdythc[/embed]

The video series, Kids Speak Out: On Coronavirus, will be a weekly, 20-minute conversation using Zoom to check in with kids around the world--China, Italy, Brazil, and of course the U.S., with Harrison doing the hosting.

The show, which is produced by her own Barbara Harrison Media, will also feature adult guests including pediatricians, physicians, and teachers.

Kids can participate as guests or by sending in recordings via their smart phones or the website Kidspeakout.me (parental consent form required).