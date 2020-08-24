WRC Anchor Joins NBC News Chicago
Fitzgerald will report across all platforms
Meagan Fitzgerald has joined NBC News in Chicago as a correspondent. She will report on all platforms for NBC News as well as MSNBC.
Fitzgerald comes from NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington, where she has been weekend news co-anchor.
Her resume includes KUSA-TV Denver, where she covered the mass shooting in an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater in 2012 and the legalization of marijuana. She began her TV news career at KTVE-TV Monroe, Louisiana.
Fitzgerald is a graduate of Howard University in Washington.
