WRC Anchor Joins NBC News Chicago

Meagan Fitzgerald has joined NBC News in Chicago as a correspondent. She will report on all platforms for NBC News as well as MSNBC.

Fitzgerald comes from NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington, where she has been weekend news co-anchor.

Her resume includes KUSA-TV Denver, where she covered the mass shooting in an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater in 2012 and the legalization of marijuana. She began her TV news career at KTVE-TV Monroe, Louisiana.

Fitzgerald is a graduate of Howard University in Washington.