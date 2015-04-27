WPIX Elevates Waldman to News Director

Amy Waldman, acting news director at WPIX New York, has had the "acting" removed from her title at the Tribune station. Waldman joined "PIX11" in 2007 as a senior producer, quickly moving up to a.m. news executive producer. In 2010 she was named director of special projects and in 2013, was elevated again to senior executive producer at the CW-aligned station.

She succeeds Mark Effron as news director; he departed in October.

"Amy's inside knowledge of PIX11 and the NY market, along with her successful trend of explosive audience growth and engagement, make her the perfect fit to lead our news department," said Rich Graziano, president and general manager. "I'm certain that Amy will drive PIX11's talented news team and propel PIX11 News to be the number one choice for NY news viewers and users."

Prior to her tenure at Tribune, Waldman was a supervising producer for Nancy Grace: Closing Arguments at what was then Court TV. Before that Waldman was the producer for Big Idea with Donny Deutsch at CNBC. She has also produced at Fox News Channel.

"I'm proud to lead a team of such talented and hardworking journalists who are committed to telling stories that affect the lives of all New Yorkers," said Waldman. "We're excited by the confidence viewers are placing on the value and depth of PIX11 News."