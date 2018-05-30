WOW, Turner Execs Named to CTHRA Board

The Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association (CTHRA), the industry's human resources association, has tapped David Brunick of WOW! and Scott Porter of Turner to its board of directors.

Brunick, chief human resources officer for WOW!, has more than 30 years of experience. He previously served as the top executive at AT&T Broadband, MediaOne and Adelphia. With a doctorate in behavioral health from Arizona State University, Brunick also sits on the board of directors for Maria Droste Counseling, a mental health agency in Denver.

Porter is senior vice president of HR, corporate and technology at Turner. Since rejoining the programmer in 2014, he has served as co-executive sponsor of Project Core. During his first tenure at Turner, from 1999 to 2007, Porter supported CNN and other company divisions. Previously Porter was a partner and labor employment attorney at Taylor English Duma, where his clients included Turner and the Atlanta Braves. He holds a juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law.

"Brunick and Porter are great additions to CTHRA's leadership, and we look forward to the valuable insight they will bring to the board of directors," said Pamela Williams, CTHRA's executive director.

CTHRA is a nonprofit organization with more than 4,300 members spanning 50 companies.