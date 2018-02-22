WOW! CEO Elder Joins C-SPAN Board

WideOpenWest CEO Teresa Elder is joining C-SPAN's board of directors, the 15-member body that oversees policy and finances, but not editorial decisions.

Elder succeeds WOW!'s retired CEO Steven Cochran, who, in turn, had succeeded WOW! CEO Colleen Abdoulah.

C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb said of that WOW! line of board succession: "For many years through the energetic representation of WOW! CEO Colleen Abdoulah and then Steven Cochran we've benefited from their unique and valuable mid-size operator perspective and we look forward to receiving that same level of insight and expertise from Teresa."

C-SPAN is a suite of public service networks backed by the cable industry.