Worldwide Biggies Staffs Up

Worldwide Biggies, the digital entertainment studio headed by former Nickelodeon and Spike TV executive Albie Hecht, named a quintet of senior staff members to its ranks to handle daily operations.

Former Nickelodeon and Oxygen executive Scott Webb will serve as Chief Creative Officer, overseeing studio operations, creative development and marketing. He was an Executive VP at Nick, where he helped develop the network's programming, branding and digital extensions. He went on to help brand women's cable network Oxygen as its Creative Director.

Veteran digital developer Blaine Graboyes becomes leading Media Architect, tasked with spearheading interactive game production and software development. His previous projects include videogames for DirecTV and DVD games for DreamWorks.

Former Nickelodeon Online VP, Technical Production, Christopher Romero becomes Chief Technology Officer. While at Nick, he managed programs and games for the brand's multiple Websites.

Former MTV Networks Domestic Chief Financial Officer Robert Gibilterra becomes Chief Financial Officer, responsible for finance, treasury, accounting, business development, human resources and other related departments. He worked with Hecht at MTVN to develop Nickelodeon's Burbank-based animation studios. He also helped MTVN acquire Comedy Central and TNN.

Kari Kim, at Biggies since the beginning, becomes Vice President, Production/Development. In addition to working on several Nick movies, Kim helped Hecht develop the network's current hit series The Naked Brothers Band and serves as its coordinating producer.

Last week, Biggies announced $9 million in Series A financing. NBC Universal and Platform Equity were the lead investors. Hearst Corporation, Greycroft Partners and Prism VentureWorks were also investors.

As part of its deal, NBCU began an operational relationship with the company. NBCU will sell ads for Biggies' multi-platform content and can negotiate rights for Biggies content in film, TV, home video and other media. Separately, NBCU's Digital Studios will work with Biggies to create branded content for marketers.

Biggies specializes in broadband content for kids, young adults and families. Along with the Naked Brothers series, the company produces WorldwideFido.com, an online Website for dog videos, and starvsstar.com, a fantasy sports game about celebrities. The company also has a development deal with Viacom's iFilm and Spike.

Hecht oversaw SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer, among other series, in his time at Nick.