World TV Gains Carriage with Verizon

World TV, a division of France Telecom subsidiary and satellite-services firm GlobeCast, announced Wednesday that it launched 14 of its international channels on Verizon Communications’ fiber-optic-based FiOS TV service.

World TV aggregates multicultural content from five continents, including more than 200 channels currently offered to direct-to-home viewers via Intelsat’s Galaxy-25 satellite in the United States.

GlobeCast and World TV are now providing Verizon with rights, content aggregation, encoding and encryption, as well as fiber delivery, for the following channels: RTR Planeta (Russian); KISB x 3 channels (Korean); Kuwait and MBT (Arabic); CTN and TVK (Cambodian); BN and NTV (Balkan); Public TV of Armenia (Armenian); Pro TV and RSC1 (Romanian); and RTPi (Portuguese)

World TV said it is in discussions with other major cable operators, telcos and broadband-TV providers in North America about potential carriage of its international programming.