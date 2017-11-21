On World TV Day, Industry Pushes Advertising Power

A recently formed Global TV Group, which includes the Video Advertising Bureau in the U.S., is marking World Television Day with a report highlighting TV’s strength as an advertising medium.

The “Global TV Deck” has information from 19 countries, including such facts as TV reaches about 70% of a country’s population in a day and 90% in a week.

At a time when there is concern—not just in the U.S.—that young viewers are turning to streaming services like Netflix, the TV group notes that millennials’ TV viewing increases as they get older and have kids.

And more to the point, the Global TV Deck claims that TV is the most trusted form of advertising and remains most likely to make consumers laugh, move them to tears or trigger emotions.

TV advertising is also effective, it claims. One example from the U.S.: Disruptor brands such as Airbnb and Fitbit saw an immediate lift in website visits once their first TV campaign launched. Figures from 13 brands feature a lift, ranging from 11% to 1075%.

“We were excited to collaborate with countries around the globe to amass this unprecedented collection of stats and insights showcasing the visceral attachment consumers have with TV content,” said Sean Cunningham, CEO of the VAB. “Our shared intelligence underscores the unmatched value TV delivers as a platform for brands and marketers to effectively reach consumers at scale in a trusted environment.”