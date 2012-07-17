World Team Tennis Set for National TV Coverage This Weekend

World Team Tennis, the three-week summer league featuring top pros, will have national coverage of two matches this weekend on Tennis Channel and Comcast SportsNet.

On July 20 at 7 p.m. ET, John McEnroe and Martina Hingis will lead the New York Sportimes against the Philadelphia Freedoms. And on July 22 at 7 p.m., Wimbledon winner Serena Williams will play her last competitive singles match before heading to the London Summer Olympics, for the defending WTT champion Washington Kastles vs. the Kansas City Explorers.

WTT is airing some 80 hours of live coverage on national and regional networks and online in July. The season will conclude with the WTT Finals Sept. 14-16.