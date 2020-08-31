World Surf League Takes Data Dive With Comscore

World Surf League will be shooting the curl with Comscore

Comscore said it reached an agreement to provide digital audience measurement to the World Surf League.

The World Surf League will get access to media ratings including Comscore Video Metrix in the United States, Australia and Brazil and Media Metrix Multiplatform in the U.S.

Financial terms were not disclosed

"As the professional surfing community continues to grow, we are thrilled to serve as the digital audience measurement platform for the World Surfing League," said Carol Hinnant, chief commercial officer at Comscore. "Our industry-leading granular insights will provide a deep understanding of their digital audience."