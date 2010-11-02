World Series Wins Monday, Down Vs. Last Year

Monday night's Game 5 of the World Series, which saw the San FranciscoGiants claim the pennant over the Texas Rangers, earned a 4.1 rating in theadults 18-49 demo and drew 15 million viewers, according to final nationalratings.

That powered Fox to an easy victory Monday night over second-place ABC and CBS in the ratings (3.6).

Overall, this year's World Series averaged an 8.4 rating/14 share with householdsand 14.3 million viewers, down 28% in the ratings and 26% in viewership fromthe 2009 championship series featuring the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Baseball did allow Fox to win the week of Oct. 25-31 in the 18-49 demo though, averaging a 3.7/11 and becoming the first network to beat CBS in the ratings since the start of the fall season.