World Series Game 4 Draws 13.6M Viewers

Fox’s coverage of Game 4 of the World Series drew a 7.8 rating and 13.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched and highest-rated Saturday game since 2009.

The household ratings was up about 24% from a year ago as the Kansas City Royals beat the Mets in New York to take a 3 to 1 lead in the Series. Viewership was up 27% from last year, when the Royals played the San Francisco Giants.

In key demos, Game 4 was up 24% among men 18 to 49 and 31% among adults 18 to 49. Fox has won the primetime ratings race each night the World Series has been played.

In Kansas City, the game drew a 49.8 rating, the highest in the country. In New York, the ratings was 25.6

So far, the 2015 World Series is averaging an 8.3 rating and 14 million viewers per game, up 15% in rating and 18% in viewership from last year.

Game 5 is being played Sunday night in New York.