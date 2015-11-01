World Series Game 3 Draws 13.2M Viewers

Fox drew a 7.9 household rating and 12.2 million viewers as the New York Mets beat the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

The ratings were up 10% from last year and the game was the highest-rated and most-watched Game 3 of a World Series since 2009.

After three games, the Series is averaging an 8.5 rating, the best since 2009. With baseball, Fox has won prime time for the third time this week.

The Mets win means the National League Champion and Fox avoid a four-game sweep. Though it pulled in some bonus ad revenue when Game 1 went 14 innings, baseball playoffs tend to be profitable if they go six or seven games.

Game five will be played Sunday, a day when Fox will also be broadcasting an NFL tripleheader beginning with an early-morning game originating in London. Fox anticipates more than 10 billion minutes of sport viewing on Sunday--the most watched day of sports on any network since the Super Bowl.