World Series Game 2 Ratings Rise 6%

Fox’s coverage of game 2 of the World Series drew a 9.3 overnight household rating in primetime, up 6% from last year.

For the first two games of the World Series, which the Kansas City Royals lead by 2-0 over the New York Mets, Fox’s ratings are up 19% and are the best since 2010.

The game drove Fox to a primetime household ratings victory for the second straight night.

Ratings for the game jumped to 10.3 from 9.5 from 10:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as the Republican President Debate ended on CNBC.

In Kansas City, the game drew a 56.6 rating and 75 share. In New York, Fox got a 21.3 rating and 31 share.