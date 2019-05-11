‘World of Dance’ and ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Renewed

World of Dance and America’s Got Talent: The Champions have been renewed by NBC. World of Dance averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, said NBC, and 4.8 million total viewers in live plus seven day Nielsens.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce World of Dance. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which brought together Got Talent stars from around the globe in its first season, averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall in live plus seven day ratings.

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.