‘World News' Travels To China

Diane Sawyer will anchor World News from China for three days in November, ABC announced

Friday.

From Nov. 15-17, World News will travel from Beijing to Shanghai to take an in-depth

look at what has given China the edge over the United States in the global

economy.

David Muir and Clarissa

Ward will contribute additional reporting. The World News Webpage on ABCNews.com will also feature video and text

stories to complement the broadcast reports.