‘World News' Travels To China
Diane Sawyer will anchor World News from China for three days in November, ABC announced
Friday.
From Nov. 15-17, World News will travel from Beijing to Shanghai to take an in-depth
look at what has given China the edge over the United States in the global
economy.
David Muir and Clarissa
Ward will contribute additional reporting. The World News Webpage on ABCNews.com will also feature video and text
stories to complement the broadcast reports.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.