‘World News Tonight’ Tops ‘Nightly News’ in May Sweep News Demo

World News Tonight came out on top for the May sweep in both the adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos.

This was the first time in eight years World News Tonight topped Nightly News in both demos.

ABC edged out NBC 1.823 million to 1.761 million viewers in the adults 25-54 news demo and 1.255 million to 1.24 million in adults 18-49.

Nightly News, however, beat out World News Tonight in total viewers, reeling in 7.723 million to World News’ 7.686 million. CBS Evening News followed in third for total viewers with 6.63 million, a 2% increase from last May.