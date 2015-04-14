‘World News Tonight’ Tops ‘NBC Nightly News’

ABC’s World News Tonight came in ahead of NBC’s Nightly News for the second time in as many weeks in three key demos.

For the week of April 6, World News pulled in 8.25 million total viewers, while Nightly News had 8.022 million viewers.

World News also reeled in 2.032 million viewers in the adults 25-54 demo, ahead of Nightly News’ 1.842 million.

In adults 18-49, World News nabbed 1.41 million viewers while Nightly News pulled in 1.298 million

This was the first time in more than seven years World News has won two consecutive weeks in all three demos. Prior to last week, Nightly News had won 288 consecutive weeks.