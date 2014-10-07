'World News’ Ends ‘Nightly News’ Five-Year Winning Streak

ABC’s World News Tonight took the ratings crown for the week of Sept. 29, ending NBC’s Nightly News’ five-year winning streak among total viewers.

World News averaged 8.4 million viewers last week, compared to Nightly News’ 8.3 million. The David Muir-fronted newscast also continued its streak of taking the adults 25-54 news demo with 2.2 million; World News was also tops among 18-49 viewers with 1.5 million.

Nightly News had just celebrated its five-year mark last month.

This is the first time that World News has come out first in all three measures since February of 2008.