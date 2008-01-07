World News with Charles Gibson Names New Head Writer

Lee Kamlet joined ABC's World News with Charles Gibson as head writer.

Kamlet comes to the broadcast after almost 10 years with NBC, where he was a writer and segment producer for Dateline.

Kamlet replaces Josh Landis, who left to become a correspondent at CBS News. Joel Siegel, a writer for World News, had also been picking up the head writing slack since Landis' departure several weeks ago.

It will be a homecoming for Kamlet, who was a producer for World News in the Washington bureau in the 1990s and became senior producer for special events before heading to NBC.

According to an e-mail from World News executive producer Jon Banner, Kamlet will spend the next few days in New Hampshire -- the primary is Tuesday -- "getting into the rhythm" of the show before heading back to New York Wednesday.