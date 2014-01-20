World Fishing Network Casts New Brand Identity

World Fishing Network is sporting a new look to lure viewers.

The angler-aimed service has unveiled a fresh appearance and its first new brand identity since launching in December 2005.

Designed in conjunction with Denver-based production company Impossible, the new logo features an iconic fishing hook incorporated into a stylized ‘F,’ bringing focus to the foundation of the network. World Fishing Network’s primary color palette also has changed from the original orange and black mark to an energizing blue, symbolic of the natural outdoor environment and great fishing destinations.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.