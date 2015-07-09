World Cup Star Carli Lloyd to Appear on 'Late Late Show' Monday

Fresh off her hat trick in the World Cup Final, Carli Lloyd will visit CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday, July 13.

This will mark the first late night talk show appearance for the Team USA captain since winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday.

Lloyd, a veteran midfielder, scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the final, USA's 5-2 win over Japan, earning her the Golden Ball Trophy as the tournament’s best player. The two-time Olympic gold medalist scored six goals overall in the World Cup.

Watch highlights of USA's World Cup win below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCG2ycuoOg4[/embed]