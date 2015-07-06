World Cup Final on Telemundo Delivers Most Watched Women’s Match Ever on Spanish Language TV

Telemundo’s broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Sunday is the most watched women’s match on Spanish language TV ever, according to Nielsen.

The United States’ 5-2 victory over Japan drew 1.27 million total viewers, a 97% increase from the teams’ meeting in the 2011 World Cup Final. Viewership peaked with 1.67 million viewers during the final half-hour.

The match also delivered 707,000 adults 18-49. There were 19,329 livestreams of the match, 342% more than the tournament average.

The group stage of this year’s Women’s World Cup gave Telemundo the second and fifth most watched soccer matches, with the Colombia-Mexico match attracting 664,000 viewers and the England-Mexico bout drawing 638,000.