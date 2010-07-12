World Cup Final Most Watched Soccer Match in U.S. History

The World Cup Finals between Spain and the Netherlands drew a total of 24.3 million U.S. viewers, making it the most watched soccer game in U.S. television history, according to Nielsen.

The figure reflects totals from ABC and Spanish-language broadcaster Univision from 2:30-5 p.m. ET. But it does not include what is likely a significant amount of viewing done out of the home in bars, restaurants, and other communal locales.

The figure surpasses the record of 19.4 million viewers that tuned in to the U.S.-Ghana match earlier in this World Cup.

Prior to this World Cup, which was played in South Africa to the incessant hum of vuvuzelas, the top-rated match among U.S. viewers was the 1994 game between Brazil and Italy. That match was watched by 18.1 million viewers on ABC and Univision.