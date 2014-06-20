World Cup: ESPN Tracking 26% Above 2010

ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup continues to track well above 2010, averaging 3.72 million viewers through the first 23 matches from Brazil.

That represents a 26% increase over the 2.95 million through the first 23 matches in South Africa in 2010. ESPN is also averaging a 2.3 household rating, which is 21% above South Africa.

The 3.7 million includes the record 11.1 million that saw the United States’ thrilling victory over Ghana on June 16; the same time frame from 2010 included two U.S. matches, including the highly watched USA-England match on ABC on Saturday, June 12, 2010. The United States faces off against Portugal on Sunday and tournament favorite Germany on June 26.

With matches at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (all times ET), the host country has provided ESPN with a much more TV-friendly time zone than South Africa.

ESPN is also seeing heavy increases for its digital coverage, with its WatchESPN service averaging 783,000 viewers, up 160% over 2010.

Univision said its coverage of the 2014 World Cup is pacing ahead of 2010 by 45% among total viewers.