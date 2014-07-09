World Cup: Brazil-Germany Notches Semifinal Best With 6.6M Viewers

The records continue to fall for ESPN for its coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The network’s telecast of the first semifinal game between Brazil and Germany – a 7-1 drubbing of the host country by the Germans – averaged 6.64 million viewers on Tuesday afternoon.

The match, which was also Brazil’s first home loss in a non-Friendly since 1975, was the most-watched World Cup semifinal in U.S. history (the United States hasn’t reached the semifinals since 1930). It was also the highest-rated non-U.S. match in ESPN/ESPN2 history with a 4.2 household rating.

Through 61 matches ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are averaging 4.2 million viewers, tracking 43% higher than 2010.

ESPN airs the second semifinal Wednesday afternoon between Argentina and 2010 runner-up the Netherlands. The winner will face Germany Sunday on ABC for the title.