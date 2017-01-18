World Channel Featuring Exclusive 'NewsHour' Inauguration Coverage

PBS NewsHour will provide additional inauguration coverage exclusively to World Channel from 2-5 p.m. on Inauguration Day (Jan. 20), according to station partner WGBH Boston.

The coverage will be hosted by anchor Judy Woodruff and will including reporting and commentary.

World Channel, launched in 2007, is a multicast broadcast network produced and distributed by WGBH, American Public Television and WNET New York in association with PBS and the National Educational Telecommunications Association. It is carried on 156 stations covering 65.63% of U.S. households.

The channel carries noncom fare like NewsHour, Frontline, NOVA, Nightly Business Report, POV and others—essentially "signature nonfiction documentary, science and news programming," within seven days of their original broadcasts, as well as some original content.