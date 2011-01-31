‘Working Class' Premiere Breaks Records for CMT
The premiere episode of CMT's first scripted sitcom Working Class on Jan. 28 was the highest-rated and most-watched series debut in the network's history.
The show earned a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and drew 1.2
million total viewers.
Working Class,
starring Melissa Peterman (Reba) and
Ed Asner, follows Carli Mitchell, a single mom who moves her three kids to an
upscale suburb to give them a better life. Reba McEntire will reunite with her
former cast mate in the Feb. 4 episode.
The series is the beginning of a push by CMT into originalprogramming to try and wake up ratings, much like what sister net TV Land has
done with Hot in Cleveland and this
year's Retired at 35.
