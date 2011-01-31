‘Working Class' Premiere Breaks Records for CMT

The premiere episode of CMT's first scripted sitcom Working Class on Jan. 28 was the highest-rated and most-watched series debut in the network's history.

The show earned a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and drew 1.2

million total viewers.

Working Class,

starring Melissa Peterman (Reba) and

Ed Asner, follows Carli Mitchell, a single mom who moves her three kids to an

upscale suburb to give them a better life. Reba McEntire will reunite with her

former cast mate in the Feb. 4 episode.

The series is the beginning of a push by CMT into originalprogramming to try and wake up ratings, much like what sister net TV Land has

done with Hot in Cleveland and this

year's Retired at 35.